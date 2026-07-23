Man Bitten by Michigan's Only Venomous Snake at Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce

July 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Commerce Township Fire Department this week warned residents to stay alert after a Novi man was rushed to the hospital after an Eastern massasauga rattlesnake bit him at Proud Lake Recreation Area.



The rattlesnake is Michigan’s only venomous snake and is a protected species, according to Michigan State University.



Chief James Dundas told MLive the man was bitten in the hand by the snake. The victim's family told WXYZ he approached the snake to snap a picture, when it struck.



The patient was treated at the scene, given pain medication and started on an IV before he was transported by ambulance to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Hospital for antivenom treatment.



It was the closest hospital with the appropriate antivenom available.



The victim experienced hand pain and swelling, the chief said, but his vital signs remained stable during transport.



The chief said he expects a full recovery.



“It’s pretty rare to see one, although they’re common in the Midwest and they are a protected species,” he said.



Dundas said this was the first rattlesnake bite incident he’s seen during his tenure.



“This was a wild animal that was in its native habitat there, so the only thing I would say is be careful and stay away from these sort of things,” Dundas said.