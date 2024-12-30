Gunman Arrested After Firing Shots At Saline Police Department

December 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A man was taken into custody after firing gunshots at a police station in Washtenaw County.



It happened around 8am on Sunday at the Saline Police Station. A 39-year-old Manchester man arrived at the police station at city hall and fired three rounds from a semi-automatic pistol he was carrying.



Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said prior to arriving at the police station, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to his residence in Manchester investigating a call about him being “suicidal.”



Troopers interviewed the caller but the man had already left his residence in his vehicle.



Shortly after leaving, Radzik said the subject arrived at their police station and called Metro-Dispatch informing the dispatch operator he was suicidal and wanted police to shoot him. At that time, he began firing additional rounds - at least one of which was at the occupied police station.



With the assistance of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Police Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Pittsfield Township Police Department, and Michigan State Police, the situation was de-escalated.



The subject was taken into custody, unharmed at 8:22am. Two handguns possessed by the suspect were located and confiscated.



The incident is still under investigation, and Radzik said they were determining what charges will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. However, she reminded that the subject is being provided the help he needs – adding “This incident highlights the importance of mental health support and the challenges faced by law enforcement when dealing with individuals in crisis”.



The incident was contained inside the perimeter of the Saline Police Department/City Hall parking lot. Some roads were briefly closed as a safety precaution.



Radzik said “Mental health support is available for you or someone you know who is suffering from a mental health crisis. Anyone in Washtenaw County can call the CARES team 24/7 at 734-544-3050. If you feel suicidal you can call 988 or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline”.