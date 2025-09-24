Man Arrested in GHOST Operation Sentenced to 20 to 40 Years

September 24, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson updated the public on the sentencing for a previous GHOST arrest.



57-year-old John Dushan Cole, aka Johnny Cole, was convicted of one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and once count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.



On Monday, Cole was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. Swanson said he is a habitual offender who targets vulnerable individuals and grooms them.



“He uses the mentorship theme,” Swanson said. “He uses community advocate, community supporter to gain the trust of a young victim, a 15-year-old. He was able to take that young victim and separate them from those who love them.”



The case was one the GHOST team worked on for some time, and Cole has been in jail awaiting sentencing.



Cole was ultimately sentenced over the recommendation. Swanson said that people convicted of criminal sexual misconduct typically serve their entire sentence, especially with habitual offenders.



(photo credit: GCSO)