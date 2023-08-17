Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Chase Bank in Wixom

August 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



One person was taken into custody for robbing a bank in Wixom on Wednesday.



According to a press release from the Wixom Police Department, officers were dispatched to Chase Bank on the 29000 block of Wixom Road at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on reports of an armed robbery.



Officers arrived at the bank and obtained the suspect's description. A short time later, police caught up to a man matching the description. The man was walking along West Road, detained by police, then arrested for the robbery.



The incident remains under investigation.



At time of publication, no injuries have been reported and the suspect's identity has not been released.



The Wixom Police Department thanks the Novi Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.