Man Arrested After Abandoning Children at Webberville Apartment Complex

November 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth arrested a man on Halloween night after he was seen dropping off two children at an apartment complex and driving away.



Deputies received a call around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a reckless driver with children in the car near M-52 (Stockbridge Road) and Holt Rd. in Leroy Township.



The driver later pulled into an apartment complex in Webberville and abandoned the two children, ages 9 and 11.



A nearby Deputy quickly located the children to ensure their safety and notified other law enforcement to be on the lookout for the suspect, who was believed to be driving while intoxicated.



At the time, Sheriff Wriggelsworth was getting ready to patrol nearby neighborhoods for Halloween safety. He tracked the suspect's vehicle traveling west on I-96 near Meridian Rd.



The driver, a 38-year-old Wayne County man, was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and child endangerment. The suspect had 3 prior arrests for operating while intoxicated.



He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and released for medical treatment.



The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. The children were safely returned to their mother and the incident was referred to Child Protective Services.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the observant witness who called in to report the reckless driver.