Man Arraigned for Firing Gun Inside Hartland Twp Home During Domestic Altercation

October 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged with shooting a gun inside a Hartland Township home during a domestic altercation Friday morning.



33-year-old Ferras Twal was arraigned on felony assault and firearm charges. His bond set at $150,000.



Nobody was hurt in the incident.



According to earlier reports, deputies were dispatched to the area of Matthew Lane and Clark Road for reports of an assault with a shot fired inside of a residence. It happened shortly before 11:30am Friday.



Deputies were advised that all parties involved were still inside the residence. Initial responding deputies set up a perimeter on the home and observed a male subject come to the door. The subject was told to exit the home but went back in.



The Office says he reappeared within a couple of seconds but this time followed commands to exit and was detained. The rest of the occupants also came out of the house and the house was cleared.



Initial investigation revealed there was a domestic related altercation between two men who are not residents of the same house but mutual acquaintances. The altercation resulted in a single shot being fired. No one was struck by the bullet.