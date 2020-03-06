Man Accused Of Recording Teen Heads To Trial

March 6, 2020

A Livingston County man has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he recorded a teen girl changing in a dressing room at the Fowlerville Walmart.



33-year-old Joseph Busha of Conway Township is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime. He was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on those charges, following a probable cause conference in 53rd District Court in Howell earlier this week.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler previously told WHMI that the 15-year-old girl was changing in the store’s dressing room January 23rd when she became aware of Busha. She informed her father, who contacted store security, who then called Fowlerville Police. A review of the store’s security cameras identified Busha as the suspect. A search warrant was then executed at Busha’s residence in Conway Township, where he is reported to have pointed his fireman with a laser on it at the officers. Officers had to repeatedly order Busha to drop the gun before he complied and he was taken into custody.



Chief Tyler says electronic recording devices were seized from the residence and were analyzed by a Detective with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Future court dates for Busha have not yet been scheduled.