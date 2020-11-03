Man Accused Of Baseball Bat Assault Heading To Trial

November 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Stockbridge man charged with assaulting acquaintances is heading to trial.



41-year-old Wayne Seely was bound over last month month by 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain. Originally charged with 2 counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and 2 counts of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder, court records show that Seely has had one additional count of each added to his charges.



The charges stem from an August 21st incident that took place on Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault complaint, with an investigation indicating that Seely attacked two 40-year old Putnam Township residents with a baseball bat. Seely knew the victims, who were transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center with serious injuries. Seely fled the scene, but was located at his home in Stockbridge, where he was taken into custody by the Livingston County Regional SWAT Team after several hours of negotiations.



Facing life behind bars if convicted, he remains jailed on one-million dollars bond.