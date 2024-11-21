Maltby Students Send 220 "True American Hero" Gift Bags to VA Medical Center

November 21, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Leadership students at Maltby Intermediate School in Brighton recently spearheaded a "True American Hero Gift Bag" initiative, preparing 220 gift bags for veterans at the VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor.



According to Maltby special education teacher Karen Storey, all 900 students and staff at Maltby pitched in. The students also sent 25 gift bags to Moody Air Force Base in Georgia. The gift bags contain such items as gloves, hats, candy, snacks, puzzles, gift cards and homemade cards.



A contingent of the 25-member leadership group, along with school counselor Jenny Anderson, made the trip to Ann Arbor on Veterans Day last week to present the gift bags to VA officials. A highlight of the presentation involved a special tribute at the hospital entrance which honored veterans and featured photos of Maltby staff members and alumni who have served in the armed forces.



Storey says hospital officials were “shocked” at how many bags were made and decorated, and very appreciative of the effort put forth by the students into preparing them. The reason for the donation of gift bags to Moody AFB is that Jacob Bieri, a 2022 BHS graduate, is stationed there. Bieri says that, in his words, “It means a lot to know that younger students from back home are supporting myself and my fellow airmen." He added that, "The gifts brightened up our days and we are appreciative of them."



Students at Maltby also created a “Wall of Honor” for Veterans Day in which students brought to school pictures of relatives who have fought for their country. The Wall of Honor is now prominently displayed at the front door of the school, located at Brighton and Bauer roads.