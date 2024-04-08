BAS Students Visit Seniors at Independence Village

April 8, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A group of students from Maltby Intermediate School in Brighton had a rewarding visit with the senior residents of Independence Village of Brighton Valley on Friday, partaking in an afternoon filled with games and other activities.



The 28 students are 5th and 6th graders who comprise Maltby’s Leadership Class. The student group is led by teacher Karen Storey and school counselor Jenny Anderson. One student summed up the feelings of the group, saying she “loved seeing the joy on the residents’ faces" when the kids sat and talked with them.



Another student, fifth grader Kristina Storm, remarked that she greatly enjoyed the visit. “Going to Independence Village was a blast,” Storm said, adding, "I absolutely had the best time of my life."



Throughout the year, the group has dedicated itself to community service, such as projects supporting veterans with gift bags, helping the Salvation Army, donating Meals on Wheels placemats, sending encouraging notes to fellow students and delivering pie to BAS bus drivers.



According to Storey, the students “had an enriching day, which began with lunch at Leo’s Coney Island," after which they went to Independence Village at 7700 Nemco Way, located behind the MJR Brighton Cinema 20 movie theater.



The students were warmly greeted by the residents, who were also happy to see a non-human visitor. That was Chevy, one of the 14 Brighton Area Schools social-emotional learning dogs, who is assigned to Maltby.



The students presented handmade fleece blankets, heartfelt personal letters they had written themselves and chocolates, which touched the hearts of residents. According to Storey and Anderson, each letter was crafted by the students and framed. After the introductions and gift-giving, the students and residents played games such as Euchre, checkers and Pictionary, and did puzzles.



According to Storey, the trip was well worth the considerable preparation and planning involved. "It was a gratifying opportunity for students to see firsthand the impact of their service on those who have given so much to their communities over the years,” she said.