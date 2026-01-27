Make History Honoring Local Heroes at Hamburg Family Fun Fest

January 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



It's a bird, it’s a plane, it’s potentially the most amount of people dressed up as Superman during the H.E.R.O. World Record Challenge, taking place at this year’s Hamburg Family Fun Fest.



The goal is to hit the largest number of people dressed as Superman during the 20th year of the festival, while most importantly celebrating and honoring the real-life heroes who dedicate their lives every day to serving and protecting the community.



These heroes make an impact on countless lives by teaching, healing, and inspiring others. That includes police, firefighters, emergency services, as well as veterans and active military members, plus doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.



Volunteers, leaders, and supporters of all ages are also welcome to participate in June. A link to more information on the H.E.R.O. World Record Challenge is posted below.