Major Morrison Leaving Salvation Army Of Livingston County

June 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A special farewell is planned for the woman who led and grew the Salvation Army of Livingston County over the past half-decade.



While the Salvation Army usually posts their Corp Officers and pastors in a community for 3 years at a time, Major Prezza Morrison has spent nearly twice that time in Livingston County. Morrison told WHMI she was feeling mixed emotions, because while she is a little excited for where she is going, she also feels a pain in her heart because it’s like leaving people that you love, people that have given to you, and people you have invested in.



When the Major took over the local Corp, it was running at a $50,000 deficit. Morrison said, humbly, that she has a spiritual gift for dealing with finances, and was able to help turn the Livingston County Corps into a financially healthy and stable one, while keeping all the staff and programming. Morrison is also responsible for starting a teen youth program that has been active for 4 years, was a major contributor in turning a rarely used food pantry into a thriving one, and started the local Salvation Army Emergency Disaster team. She has also been a part of the Ministerial Associations in Brighton and Howell, including as vice president and current president in Howell, and helped grow the local Salvation Army Advisory Board into and active and engaged 16 member group of professionals.



A special Farewell Open House has been scheduled on June 18th, from noon to 6pm at the local corps office, at 503 Lake Street in Howell. The entire community is invited to engage in fellowship and wish the Major well over beverages and light refreshments, with safety precautions in place due the pandemic. For more information on the event, visit the Salvation Army of Livingston County’s Facebook page or website.