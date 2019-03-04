8th Annual Community Garage Sale In Memory Of Fowlerville Boy

March 4, 2019

A community garage sale at Fowlerville Junior High School next weekend aims to honor a young boy while also raising funds for a scholarship in his memory.



Maison Wilkinson was an 8-year old boy who was accidentally run over and killed by a garbage truck while playing soccer outside his house back in 2006. Following the incident his parents, Andrew Wilkinson and Maylene Turnbo started a scholarship in his name for senior soccer players at Fowlerville High School. After a few years, funds began to run low and the idea to host an oversized garage sale to raise money for it was hatched. 7th grade teacher Amy Jarvis tells WHMI Maison’s death was a huge tragedy that affected the family and community and they hold the garage sale in March every year to coincide with his birthday. She says the event has evolved over the years to also include a baked goods sale and raffle for items donated by local businesses.



This year’s event is the 8th annual and is scheduled for Saturday, March 16th from 9am to 3pm at the junior high school. Jarvis said this is a great opportunity for students needing hours for school or church, anyone needing time for the court system, or for individuals who just want to take part in something important to the community. (JM)