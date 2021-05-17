Maison Wilkinson Scholarship Fundraiser Set This Weekend

May 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A community garage sale in Fowlerville to honor a young boy through scholarships to local students is coming back bigger than ever.



Maison Wilkinson was an 8-year old boy who was accidentally run over and killed by a garbage truck while playing soccer, his favorite sport, outside his house back in 2006. Following the incident his parents, Andrew Wilkinson and Maylene Turnbo started a scholarship in his name for senior soccer players at Fowlerville High School.



Fowlerville Junior High Teacher Amy Jarvis, speaking Sunday on WHMI's Viewpoint, said it is a special thing that Maison’s family has pulled together to honor his memory. She said, “For people who know the story, you know what the family has gone through, losing a child. Anytime a child is tragically lost, it’s hard to comprehend. She said commended both of his parents “for waking up every day and still taking care of their other children, and in the process, having Maison’s legacy live on.”



Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but many of the items that were donated were preserved in a storage units. As a result, this year’s garage sale is too big for the junior high gym it normally takes place in. This year’s fundraiser will be held at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds, Friday through Sunday. A barn and side tents will be set up full of all sorts of great deals in clothing, furniture, bikes, toys, household items and more. A 50-50 raffle will be held and a food truck will be on site all 3 days for refreshments.



Jarvis said the work is mentally and physically exhausting, but it is as rewarding as it can be seeing kids wearing Maison shirts and having former scholarship winners return to work the fundraiser.



Due to all the work needed to put on the event, Jarvis said this is the last year that they will hold it as a garage sale. The event will continue going forward, but starting next year it will become a golf outing.



For more information on the event, visit the event's Facebook page.