Two Ramps To M-14 To Close Tonight

December 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Some travel advisories have been issued ahead of ramp closures on M-14 that could impact traffic tonight.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that closures will be in place on two ramps in Washtenaw County.



The Main Street ramp and the Whitmore Lake Road ramps from US-23 to westbound M-14 will be closed for maintenance. Portable message signs will be up in the area to notify motorists.



Both closures will be in effect from 10pm through 5am Wednesday.