Main Street In Milford To Close For Repair Work Thursday

September 11, 2019

A portion of Main Street in the Village of Milford will be closed tomorrow for repair work.



Main Street from Commerce Road to Huron Street will be closed tomorrow morning to repair the crosswalk at Main and Liberty, and to repair a storm drain on the bridge over the Huron River. Officials advise that the road will be shut down from 6:30am until approximately 4:30pm. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour, which will be Commerce Road to First Street to River to Huron.



During the closure, access to Downtown businesses will remain open from Union Street and via the public parking lots. (JM)