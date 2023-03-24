Water Service Interruptions, Closures In Brighton Next Week

March 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists will encounter street closures while customers will experience service interruptions next week in the City of Brighton as part of the Main Street Water Main Replacement Project.



On Monday, the City advises that the water connection in the CSX Railroad easement will take place - with water service interrupted from Hyne Street west to the railroad tracks. That is only for the businesses on the south side of Main Street. Tribute Salon and all businesses on the north side of Main Street will have water service.



Main Street will be closed for the connection from Grand River to Second Street. There will be no access to Main Street from Mill Pond Lane, First Street, or St. Paul Street. The City says the work is anticipated to take most of the day.



Next Tuesday, the West Street water connection is scheduled and will take two crews all day to complete. That will require a water shutdown from West Street east to Grand River. The water interruption includes both sides of Main Street in the area. Water Interruptions will also include Ginopolis, Jezebel’s Saloon, Beverly Rae’s, CoBach Building, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.



Main Street and St. Paul will be closed all day at Grand River for the work to be completed. There will be access to Main Street from Mill Pond Lane and First Street.



Next Wednesday, the Grand River water connection is scheduled and will require a water service shut down. Customers on Main Street, west of Grand River will not be affected by the water interruption. However, businesses on Main Street, east of Grand River to East Street will experience water service interruptions. That includes CVS Pharmacy, Murray’s Auto, and Sushi Zen. Water interruption is also expected for businesses located on Grand River from St. Paul Street to North Street.

That is for both the east and west side of Grand River in those two blocks. Champs Pub, University Lending, AmeriFirst Mortgage, Lu and Carl’s, and Burn’s Law Office are not expected to experience any water service interruptions.



The City says both outside lanes of Grand River will be closed for the day in the 100 block of East Grand River and the farthest right east/south bound lane will be closed in the 100 block of West Grand River. There will be no left turns from east/south bound Grand River to East Main Street during the connection.



The west bound lane of Main Street on the east side of Grand River will be the only lane open on the 100 block of E. Main Street – the thru-lane will be closed and traffic directed south at the East/North Street detour.



The City says the work is weather permitting and cautions that the connections could take longer than anticipated.



Once the connections are completed, the City says the service interruptions for the west side of Main Street will be complete.



The final water work will take place on the 100 block of East Main where a smaller watermain replacement has to take place. It is anticipated to take place in early April.



Complete updates are available on the City of Brighton's website. That link is provided.