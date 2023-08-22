Main Street Open In Downtown Brighton

August 22, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After much anticipation and months of construction, a portion of Main Street has re-opened in downtown Brighton.



Main Street is now open from Grand River to Hyne Street. On-street parking is also open. Westbound traffic is being detoured through Hyne Street from Main Street. The City noted that trees and other plantings will be in place towards the end of the Main Street construction and to “stay tuned for a final reveal”.



The re-opening marks the completion of Phase 1 of the Streetscape Project, with the remaining phases focused on landscaping, electrical, and the Mill Pond Park expected to be completed in November.



A Street-Warming Party is planned this Friday and Saturday to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 – and Main Street will be open to traffic during the event. The event will include a live band at the AMP on Friday night, and live music and activities along Main Street on Saturday.



People are encouraged to come out and support downtown businesses and “shop at retailers, grab a bite to eat and a beverage-to-go from one of many participating social district establishments”. Some businesses are also participating in an End of Summer Sale.



More information is available in the provided links.