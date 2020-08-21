Main Street Closure Extended For Brighton Farmers' Market

August 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com



NOTE: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that one of the council members who voted against the resolution was Kristofer Tobbe. It was Jon Emaus. We apologize for the error.





A road closure has been extended to accommodate the popular Farmers' Market in downtown Brighton.



In June, Council adopted Resolution 20-12 to “Promote Our Community and Healthy Public Socialization”. It aims to help protect the existence of local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution states the City wants to facilitate commerce and community physical and mental health by creating a City environment that encourages social distancing and public health best practices. The resolution permits sidewalk cafes, platform dining options and family eating areas. It also permits the closure of Main Street through Labor Day weekend on specified days or evenings and gives businesses full use of sidewalk areas while maintaining ADA accessibility.



Most recently, Council approved closing Main Street on Saturdays until 2pm to accommodate the Brighton Farmers Market. Main Street was previously closed on Fridays and Saturdays to boost business and allow social distancing. However two weeks ago, Council voted to stop that and re-open Main Street. The only exception was the market.



At Thursday night’s virtual meeting, Council took up a formal request from the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce to extend the closure through the end of the season through October 31st. There was talk about possibly extending the Saturday hours until 10pm for businesses and visitors to take advantage of but Council had differing opinions on that and the conversation eventually morphed into anecdotes about unrest between merchants. It was stated that some business owners felt bullied and intimidated by others to go along with merchant surveys and make sure Main Street was re-opened. Members reported hearing both negative and positive feedback since the change in general. After lengthy debate, Council voted 5-2 to approve the extension with members Jon Emaus and Jim Bohn opposed. Councilman Jim Muzzin made the motion and stressed that Council needs to quit going back and forth and stick with decisions.



Councilman Bohn commented he considered the market to be an outdoor gathering and questioned how it falls in compliance with the Governor’s amended executive order that limits gatherings. He had concerns about city liability if an outbreak were to occur and felt an opinion from the City attorney is needed. Staff noted there is a carve-out in the order for farmers markets and they are allowed to operate because they’re considered to be food-related. The majority of Council felt it would be beneficial to get a legal opinion, which will be forthcoming.



A copy of the resolution is attached. Photo: Facebook.