Beams Placed For Main Street Bridge Project

October 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Bridge beams have been placed for the Main Street bridge project in the Northfield Township/Whitmore Lake area.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission said it was pleased to announce the milestone on the Main Street Bridge replacement project between Jennings Road and East Shore Drive.



Contractors have finalized foundation work and successfully positioned the structure's new bridge beams.



As for what’s next:



• Deck forms and steel reinforcement will be installed in preparation for the concrete deck pour



• Road approaches will be constructed



Main Street remains closed to all traffic, with motorists asked to continue to follow the detour signs.



WCRC will provide ongoing updates.