Main Street Bridge Replacement Project Progressing

August 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction is progressing on a big bridge reconstruction project in the Northfield Township/Whitmore Lake area.



The contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission constructed a temporary access road for Jennings Road within the construction site.



Removal of the existing bridge on Main Street over the Horseshoe Lake Outlet, between Jennings Road and Tillman Court, is now complete.



The Road Commission advises that work going forward includes:



-Installation of cofferdam in preparation for new bridge foundations

-Excavation and dewatering efforts will commence to support the bridge foundation construction



-Staged construction of the foundations will begin in mid-August





Main Street remains closed to all traffic; with motorists advised to follow the posted detour signs.



The Main Street Bridge was built in 1920 and had reached the end of its design life, prompting the project – which is targeted for completion in October.



More information is available in the provided link.