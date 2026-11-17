Main Street Bridge Re-Opens In Northfield Township/Whitmore Lake

November 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists, businesses, and residents rejoice – a lengthy bridge project has been completed in the Whitmore Lake/Northfield Township area.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission re-opened the Main Street Bridge between Jennings Road and Tillman Court, over the Horseshoe Lake Outlet, following the completion of a big bridge replacement project.



The Main Street Bridge was built in 1920 and had reached the end of its design life, prompting the project. It was originally scheduled to start in June, but was delayed and got underway July 8th.



Main Street was completely closed, with a lengthy detour.



Construction Photos: WCRC