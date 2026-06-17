Main Street Bridge Project Delayed In Northfield Township

June 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big bridge replacement project in the Northfield Township/Whitmore Lake area has been delayed.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission's Bridge Replacement Project on Main Street, over the Horseshoe Lake Outlet between Jennings Road and Tillman Court has been delayed due to utility work.



Once construction begins, the work is expected to take approximately four months.



Main Street was originally expected to close this coming Monday, June 22nd but that closure is now being pushed back.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will send out updates as the project and related utility work progresses.



Updates will also be posted to the WCRC Main Street Project page. That link is provided.