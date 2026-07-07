Main Street Bridge Closure Starts Today In Northfield Township

July 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After some earlier delays, a lengthy bridge replacement project in the Northfield Township Whitmore Lake area is expected to get started this Tuesday, July 7th.



A contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close the Main Street Bridge over the Horseshoe Lake Outlet between Jennings Road and Tillman Court for a bridge replacement.



The Road Commission advises there will be signage and barricades placed at appropriate locations, such as on Main Street, informing motorists that the road will be closed to all thru-traffic. Motorists are encouraged to utilize posted detours.



Main Street was originally expected to close on Monday, June 22nd but that closure was pushed back and delayed due to utility work.



The work is now expected to be completed in mid-November. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to the detour map and project page is provided.