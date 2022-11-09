Sheriff's Office Seeks Suspect In Mail Medication Theft

November 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with medication thefts in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny of mail incident where over $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the area of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The Office has released images of a white male with a red or light brown beard, who it is asking the public to help identify.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marc King at 517-546-2440 Ext. 4335.