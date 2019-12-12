Mail Delivery Woman Shot By BB Gun

A mail delivery person was shot by a BB gun Wednesday afternoon – with two juveniles to blame.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called out around 2:40pm yesterday to the area of Burkhart Road and Crandall Road in Howell Township on a report of a shooting. Investigation revealed that a mail delivery person had been shot in the hand with a BB gun while delivering mail. Deputies located two male juveniles – ages 11 and 13 – in the area with a BB gun. The Office says the two admitted to shooting the mail delivery woman. The juveniles were released to their parents while the mail delivery woman took herself to the hospital for treatment.



Deputies will be forwarding the report to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted on scene. (JM)