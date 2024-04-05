Magna International To Expand In New Hudson

April 5, 2024

A large manufacturer is expanding in New Hudson.



The Lyon Township Board met Monday night and granted approval for a special land use for Magna International, located off Grand River in New Hudson - an unincorporated community within the township.



The Planning Commission earlier held a public hearing for the proposed expansion, granted site plan approval, and recommended board approval of the special land use. The applicant is US Capital Development on behalf of Magna International-CBAM.



The building is used for manufacturing and warehousing and the addition and storage building will support the same uses. Those include manufacturing automotive assemblies for steel structural components.



The addition will be roughly 120,000-sqaure-feet on the far east side of building at the southeast corner of Grand River and South Hill Road. Office space is being added, along with a detached storage building.



It was noted that the addition was originally envisioned as part of the site plan for the project and this will complete the build-out. It was noted that activity supports continued expansion of the building.



The project was before the board since the site is in the township’s Wellhead Protection Overlay District.



There were no concerns of note expressed during the meeting but some conditions were specified.



Township Engineer Leslie Zawada stated PFOS and PFOA are regulated chemicals and are prohibited from being used on site. It was noted by the applicant those are not part of the operation. Any outdoor storage and storage of chemicals is also prohibited per the township’s wellhead ordinance.



Trustee Sean O’Neil commented that screening has been a challenge with the site and landscape standard have changed so any additional plantings and trees they find to be necessary should happen in gap areas and to help thicken a berm.



A memo states the accessory storage building will be a huge visual improvement and bring a much more organized aesthetic to the site when viewed from South Hill Road.



Facility construction expansion and development is expected in the second quarter of 2024.



