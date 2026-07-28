Magician Cameron Zvara At Brighton District Library

July 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular comedy magician and entertainer is coming to the Brighton District Library this week.



Two sessions of fun are being offered this Thursday, July 30th with Cameron Zvara.



The first session is from 1:30pm-2:15pm and the second session is from 3:00pm-3:45pm.



The Library says “The show is filled with mind-blowing magic, comedy, juggling, music, and TONS of audience participation. You do not want to miss out! Performing over 250 shows each year, Cameron Zvara has been wowing audiences & making them laugh around the globe. His unique blend of mind-blowing magic & sarcastic comedy has graced numerous events over the past 15 years. Cameron is the producer & director of TEDxBayCity, and two time speaker of TEDxDetroit. Cameron's performances are highlights of our Summer Reading Program, and staff and patrons are excited to welcome him back!”



The events are all ages with a caregiver. Tickets are available at the door for each individual session because space is limited.



A link to more information is provided, and an event flyer is attached.