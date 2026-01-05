Macomb Co. Man Held Without Bond in Murder of Milford Man

January 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Sterling Heights man is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail on charges related to the murder of a 26-year-old Milford man on New Year’s Eve day.



According to Milford Police, 29-year-old Matthew Molinaro was arraigned in 52-1 District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder.



"I completely endorse the prosecutor’s decision," Chief Scott Tarasiewicz said. "The evidence in this case supports the harshest of criminal charges."



According to a release, Molinaro "emerged as a suspect" in the murder of 26-year-old Peyton Bilbia at his residence in off East Summit Street in Milford.



Officers found Bilbia during a welfare check about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday after his girlfriend had contacted police concerned she had not heard from her boyfriend.



Investigators discovered Bilbia dead in the house with injuries "consistent with a violent attack," Milford police. They did not state how he was killed.



Later Wednesday night, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Molinaro attending a New Year’s Eve celebration at a club in Royal Oak. Police have said the two men knew each other, but did not say how.



The victim, a 2017 Holly High School graduate who grew up in Grand Blanc, was employed by D.E. McNabb Flooring in New Hudson, according to his obituary notice.



His sister Kayla said the family had established a GoFundMe account to accept donations to cover funeral expenses.



"Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of my brother, Peyton, who passed away at just 26 years old," the family said in its GoFundMe message. "As we grieve, we are focused on honoring his life and the love he shared with everyone."



A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 7 at Sharp Funeral Home in Grand Blanc.