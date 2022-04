No Steering In The Straights

April 6, 2022

Approximately 144 passengers were stranded aboard a ferry boat in the Straights of Mackinac. The group was returning to the mainland when the steering gear failed on the ship, The Huron. After about 2 hours and forth five minutes, another ship, The Senator, arrived to transfer he passengers to safety. Everyone was wearing a life jacket and there were no injuries. The group had just spent the day, sight seeing, on Mackinac Island.