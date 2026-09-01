Reminder: Mackinac Bridge Will Close To Vehicle Traffic Labor Day Morning

September 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A reminder for anyone traveling for the upcoming holiday.



If your Labor Day weekend travel plans include crossing the Mighty Mac on Labor Day morning - Monday, September 7th - keep in mind that the Mackinac Bridge Authority closes the bridge from 6:30am to noon for the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.



The walk begins in St. Ignace at the north end of the Mackinac Bridge in the Upper Peninsula, and in Mackinaw City at the south end of the bridge in the Lower Peninsula.



Complete information is available in the top provided link.



Looking for a way to pass the time? The MDNR says the Mackinac Bridge Walk is free and registration isn't required. Or, explore nearby attractions on either side of the bridge.



The DNR reminds its RecSearch website has location-based filters to easily find things to do while you wait. We have that link bottom.