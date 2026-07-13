Preparations Underway For 2026 Mackinac Bridge Walk

July 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Preparations are well underway for the big 2026 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk.



For the safety and convenience of all participants, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will again start the event from both ends of the bridge in Bridge View Park in St. Ignace and the Jamet Street ramp in Mackinaw City.



Starting the walk in both cities, as it has been since 2018, eliminates the need for busing and offers additional options for participants.



Additionally, due to its success since 2024, the walk will begin on the north end of the bridge from Bridge View Park on the west side of I-75 rather than at the MBA administration building.



As most participants who start in St. Ignace already park at Bridge View Park, starting the walk from that side reduces the number of people crossing the interstate before the event begins.



Participants who park on the east side of I-75 will be guided across the road before and after walking the bridge.



MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said “Together, these changes to the Annual Bridge Walk format we’ve made over the past several years have made it safer and easier for everyone to participate in this beloved event”.



A video, posted on the MBA website at www.MackinacBridge.org/Walk, explains the bridge walk schedule and the choices people have whether they start from the north or south ends of the bridge.



Walkers essentially have three main options, outlined in the video:



• Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.



• Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.



• Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.



As with the last several events, because walkers can start from either end of the bridge when they arrive, there will be no buses transporting participants across the bridge. Participants must plan accordingly to ensure they end their walk on the same side of the bridge as their transportation.



The MBA does not provide any shuttle service after the walk and cannot guarantee outside shuttle services will be offered.



The bridge will again be closed to public traffic during the 2026 walk, from 6:30am to noon on Labor Day, September 7th based on recommendations from the Michigan State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.



The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020. The 2026 walk will be the 68th event. Between 21,000 and 35,000 people have participated in recent years; 33,000 participated in the 2025 event.