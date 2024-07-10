Transport Services Offered For Mackinac Bridge

July 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With summer here and many people heading up north, those who might not like driving across the Mighty Mac can have someone else do it for them.



The Mackinac Bridge Authority says those who don’t feel comfortable can request to have staff drive their vehicle over the bridge.



There is a required liability waiver and staff will complete a checklist of several items the customer must agree to. Drivers must be 18 or older. The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Those coming from the south can pull to the side just after the last exit and call 906-643-7600 to request a driver.



Those coming from the north can request the service from inside the administration building.



There is a $10 charge for the service, in addition to the appropriate toll for the vehicle driven.



The Authority advises there’s also a transport service for pedestrians and bicyclists.



Pedestrians and bicyclists must cross the Mackinac Bridge in a vehicle, so the MBA provides transport services. People who use this service must sign a liability waiver form and also be 18 or older.



The cost for that service is $5 per pedestrian and $15 per bicycle (includes bicycle and bicyclist). It’s also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



More information is available in the provided link.