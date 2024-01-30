Pieces Of Steel Deck Grating From Mackinac Bridge For Sale

January 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Small pieces of the Mighty Mac are on sale again for collectors or others who might just want to own a piece of Michigan’s history.



The Mackinac Bridge is currently the fifth-longest suspension bridge in the world. It opened to traffic on November 1st, 1957.



Limited supplies of vintage steel deck grating from the bridge is available for purchase in the Mackinac Bridge Authority administration building - while supplies last.



Pieces are $20.00 each and are available in 5″ x 11″ or 5″ x 8″ sizes. There is a limit of three pieces per customer.



The administration office is open 24/7 and located near the toll booths on the U.P. side of the bridge.



The steel grate pieces go on sale periodically, with the most recent being held last August.



The pieces will not be sold online, shipped, reserved, or held for sale.