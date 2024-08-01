New St. Ignace Starting Point For Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk

August 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk will have a new starting point in St. Ignace this year.



The Mackinac Bridge Authority made the announcement this week in a move designed to improve pedestrian safety.



This year, the walk for participants beginning from the Upper Peninsula will begin from Bridge View Park on the west side of I-75 instead of at the Mackinac Bridge Authority's (MBA) administration building.



The MBA said most participants in the bridge walk already park at Bridge View Park and the change will help reduce the number of people crossing I-75 before the walk.



MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said “Far more parking is available in Bridge View Park and there is also more room for gathering before the start of the event. Starting the walk from that side of I-75 will be more convenient and safer for most participants.”



Anyone who parks to the east of I-75 will now be guided across the road before and after walking the bridge.



Based on the success of the recent events, the MBA will again start the 2024 Bridge Walk from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, which eliminates the need for busing and offers additional options for participants.



A video, posted on the MBA website, explains the bridge walk schedule and the choices people have whether they start from the north or south end of the bridge.



Walkers essentially have three main options, outlined in the video:



· Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.



· Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.



· Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.





The bridge will again be closed to public traffic during the 2024 walk, from 6:30am to noon on Labor Day, September 2nd. Emergency vehicles will still be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.



The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020. The 2024 walk will be the 66th event. Between 20,000 and 35,000 people have participated in recent years; 35,000 participated in the 2023 event.



A link to more information and the video is provided. MDOT photo.