Mackinac Bridge Re-Opens After Closing For Falling Ice

March 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Falling ice from cables and towers forced the closure of the Mackinac Bridge Monday.



It re-opened earlier this evening but motorists were advised to reduce speeds to 20mph max and be alert.



Conditions were being monitored at various points along the bridge.



The Mackinac Bridge Authority said consensus of their maintenance staff is that “it’s the worst we’ve ever seen on the bridge”.



The Mighty Mac was closed due to the falling ice and some photos were posted on the Mackinac Bridge’s X account, along with a message from Bridge Director Kim Nowack on the extreme ice.



The chunks of ice are said to be extremely dangerous when falling from the bridge heights.



The Authority said the Mackinac Bridge has closed due to falling ice 28 times since 1995 - for an average duration of roughly five hours per closure.