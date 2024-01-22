M-36 (9 Mile) Ramps to SB US-23 Closed Tuesday in Whitmore Lake

January 22, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for drivers in the Whitmore Lake area on Tuesday, January 23rd.



MDOT crews will be conducting maintenance to the eastbound/westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) ramps to southbound US-23. The roadwork will require the ramps to be fully closed to traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. During that time, drivers are advised to find an alternate route.



Portable message signs (PCMS) will be displayed to remind drivers of the closures.



The ramps are expected to reopen to normal traffic after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.



Additionally, on Wednesday, January 24th, MDOT reports one lane of NB US-23 will be closed from Silver Lake Rd to Lee Road for construction. That closure will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.