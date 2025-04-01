Public Meeting For Upcoming M-71 Rebuild Project In Owosso

April 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public meeting is set for Wednesday for the upcoming M-71 rebuild and bridge improvements in Owosso.



MDOT is investing $7.6 million to rebuild 0.4 miles of M-71 (Washington Street) from Corunna Avenue to M-21.



Work includes milling, asphalt work, and roadway rebuilding, including water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signal modernization, and pavement markings. The M-71 bridge over the Shiawassee River will also be improved.



M-71 traffic will be detoured via S. Gould Street and M-21 (Main Street).



Future detours for the Washington Street/Corunna Avenue intersection and lane restrictions on Water Street will be announced as the project progresses during the summer.



Work will begin with tree clearing on April 11th. Construction and detours will begin on Tuesday, April 15th.



MDOT says the work will improve and extend the service life of the M-71 bridge. This work will also provide drivers with fresh pavement markings and a smoother, safer driving surface.



The project is scheduled to wrap up in the fall, in October.



Wednesday’s open house will take place from 4 to 6pm at the Owosso City Hall Council Chambers, located at 301 W. Main Street in Owosso, 48867.



Attendees will be able to view project information and project staff will be on hand to answer questions.