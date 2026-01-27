Hazardous Weather Results In Another Large Pile-Up In Western Michigan

January 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More hazardous winter weather and crashes on area roads and freeways – including another large pile-up on a stretch of M-6 over in West Michigan.



Michigan State Police are currently investigating the multi-vehicle crash involving more than 20 vehicles and several semi-trucks on M-6. An unoccupied MSP patrol vehicle was struck during the incident.



In addition, there were multiple vehicle slide-offs and spin-outs in the area that were not related to the main crash but due to road conditions.



M-6 eastbound was shut down around 10:45am at Broadmore in Kent County for investigation and cleanup.



In an afternoon update, MSP said crews were still clearing vehicles but confirmed no serious injuries.



A reunification center was set up at the Kent District Library, where a Grand Rapids city bus was transporting affected individuals.



Meanwhile just last week, crews responded to another big pile-up on I-196 near the Hudsonville and Zeeland area involving over 100 vehicles and a jack-knifed semi.





Photos: Michigan Storm Chasers & Michigan State Police