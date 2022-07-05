M-59 Resurfacing Begins Today
July 5, 2022
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
More headaches for motorists start today in the Hartland Township area as resurfacing is scheduled to begin on M-59.
The work on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s M-59 resurfacing, safety, and drainage upgrades project will require an additional single-lane closure.
MDOT advises that one lane of eastbound M-59 between Lakena Road to Tipsico Road will be closed until early August - in addition to lane closures already in place in each direction in the work zone.
Motorists should expect to encounter delays.
The overall M-59 project is occurring in multiple stages, with access maintained to all businesses. It is scheduled for completion in mid-November.