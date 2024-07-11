Sheriff: Speed Factor In Serious Injury Crash On M-59

July 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Speed appears to be a factor in a serious injury crash in Oceola Township Thursday morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 7am to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of M-59 (Highland Road) and Oakcrest Road.



Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling east on M-59 when the Ford passed a vehicle and lost control upon re-entering the eastbound lane of travel. The Ford then slid into a 2021 Honda Pilot that was stopped on Oakcrest Road waiting for traffic to clear to enter M-59. Upon impact, both vehicles left the roadway and slid into the drainage ditch.



The operator of the Ford Focus was identified as a 19-year-old Howell man. The operator of the Honda Pilot was identified as a 43-year-old Howell woman. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.



Livingston County EMS transported the Ford driver to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor in critical condition. The driver of the Honda was transported to Trinity Health Livingston Hospital in Howell by Livingston County EMS for possible injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office said speed appears to be the contributing factor in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.