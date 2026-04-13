M-59/Latson Road Interchange Project Under MDOT Jurisdiction

April 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oceola Township is reminding residents and others inquiring about the upcoming M-59/Latson Road roundabout project to contact MDOT.



The Township said it understands many residents’ frustration with the proposed roundabout at the M-59 and Latson Road intersection, but it has no local control over the proposed project.



M-59 is a designated highway and therefor falls under Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) management.



Any questions, concerns and comments can be directed to MDOT in the top provided link or by phone at (517) 750-0401.



Additional information regarding the project is available in the bottom link.



Photo: Google Street View