Howell Woman Killed In Crash On M-59

April 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 12:45am to the intersection of East Highland Road (M-59) and North Latson Road in Oceola Township for a two-vehicle personal injury crash.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2011 Ford Focus traveling south on Latson Road failed to stop at the intersection of M-59. The Focus was struck by a 2007 Cadillac Escalade traveling east on M-59.



The driver of the Focus, an 18-year-old Stockbridge woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the U of M Hospital by Livingston County EMS.



The Focus passenger, an 18-year-old Howell woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Escalade, a 20-year-old Burton man, was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc by Livingston County EMS with possible injuries.



Both occupants of the Ford Focus were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash while the driver of the Cadillac Escalade was not wearing his seat belt. The Office said alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS, Howell Area Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.



Family members have since identified the victim as Alyssa Van Hook.



A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. It states that Alyssa was an extremely bright student who excelled academically.



The page says family and friends are extremely devastated by Alyssa's loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. A link to the fundraiser is provided. Photo: GoFundMe.