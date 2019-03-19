Crash Involving Semi & SUV Shuts Down intersection

March 19, 2019

Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following an afternoon crash at a busy intersection.



The crash happened around 11:45am and involved two vehicles at the intersection of M-59 and Byron Road. Sergeant David Fogo with the Howell Police Department tells WHMI a semi-truck was traveling westbound on M-59 and failed to stop for the red traffic light at Byron Road. He says the semi hit a mid-size SUV that was traveling southbound on Byron Road. Fogo says the semi-truck was hauling ice and rolled onto its passenger side but noted there was no spill involved.

The male truck driver was said to be sore but not injured while the female driver of the SUV suffered a broken leg. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The intersection was closed from roughly 11:45am to just after 2pm and the driver of the truck was cited for failing to stop at a red light.



Howell Police were assisted on scene by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Unit and the Howell Area Fire Department. Following today’s incident, Sgt. Fogo reminded motorists to pay attention and avoid distracted driving in all forms. (JM)