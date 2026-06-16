M-57 Resurfacing Underway In Genesee County

June 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project is underway in Genesee County.



MDOT is investing approximately $1.6 (m) million to resurface 1.5 miles of M-57 from Linden Road to the west city limit of Clio.



Work includes hot-mix asphalt, cold milling and resurfacing, concrete sidewalk ramp upgrades, and pavement markings.



MDOT advises that one lane will remain open at all times in each direction. Intermittent ramp closures will be in place on all exit and entrance ramps at the M-57/I-75 interchange.



Lane and ramp closures will be lifted on weekends to accommodate seasonal traffic.



Work got underway on Monday, and is expected to wrap up in August.