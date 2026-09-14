M-54 Resurfacing Begins Today In Genesee County

September 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project gets underway in Genesee County Monday.



MDOT is investing approximately $1 million to resurface a portion of M-54 between Bristol Road and Saginaw Road.



Work will include cold milling and hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, pavement joint and crack repairs, and permanent pavement markings.



Mill and fill work will be done between Maple Avenue and Saginaw Road while patching will take place between Bristol Road and Maple Avenue.



Traffic will be maintained with intermittent lane closures.



Work is expected to wrap up in mid-October.