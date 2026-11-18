M-52 High-Friction Micro-Surface Treatment Completed In Adrian

November 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A unique road surface treatment project has been completed in the Adrian area.



MDOT has completed high-friction micro-surface treatments on M-52 between Gorman Road and Gier Road and the Weston Road intersection south of Adrian.



The work was part of the ongoing M-52 paving project that began back in mid-August.



MDOT Jackson Transportation Service Center Manager Kelby Wallace said “This project included four test sections of high-friction micro-surface treatments that MDOT will evaluate. The high-friction micro-surface treatment helps improve safety by increasing surface traction for drivers, which helps vehicles stop more quickly. This reduces crashes where drivers need it most: at intersections and similar locations, especially during wet weather events. This cost-effective safety investment can significantly reduce roadway departures and weather-related crashes."



Wallace pointed out that the work is part of MDOT's continued work with industry partners to develop innovative ideas and find more ways to keep Michigan’s road users and workers safe. He added "At MDOT, safety is paramount. It is our goal to improve overall safety for all road users”.