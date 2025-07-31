M-52 Resurfacing Project Starts Friday

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A roughly month-long resurfacing project in the Stockbridge area starts up this Friday – with delays expected for motorists.



MDOT will be resurfacing M-52 from Morton Road to the junction of M-52 and M-36 in Ingham County.



Work is scheduled to start around 7am Friday and be completed Thursday, August 28th.



Based on economic modeling, MDOT says this $950,000 investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nine jobs.



Traffic restrictions will be in effect. MDOT advises the project will require intermittent single-lane closures and traffic regulators. Drivers should expect delays, and alternate routes are advised.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement:



"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely. By the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired or replaced nearly 24,500 lane miles of roads and 1,900 bridges, supporting thousands of good-paying, local jobs without raising taxes by a dime. This year, let's build on our momentum to pass a bipartisan local road funding plan so we can keep fixing our damn roads and creating good-paying, local jobs."