M-52 Construction Underway At Kiwanis Trail In Adrian

January 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction of a pedestrian tunnel at a busy trail has begun in Adrian.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a permit to the City of Adrian to build a pedestrian tunnel under M-52 (Main Street) at the Kiwanis Trail.



Work began on Monday.



It’s expected to be a lengthy project, with an estimated end date of August 30th.



As for traffic restrictions, the project will require closures on M-52 (Main Street) at the Kiwanis Trail near M-34 (Beecher Steet) throughout the operation.



MDOT advises that motorists should expect delays.





A project page states:

“The Kiwanis Trail is an 8-mile Lenawee County trail, converted from a railroad to an asphalt and concrete surface ideal for biking, cross country skiing, in-line skating, walking, and running. The trail has been extended east along the Adrian and Blissfield railroad tracks and needs a safe crossing under M-52. The tunnel aims to improve both safety and accessibility along the trail. Spanning 84 feet, its design draws inspiration from the nearby historic railway bridge built in 1867, incorporating stone veneer and steel bars. Additional features include benches, natural landscaping, LED lighting, and security cameras”.



Photo: 2023 Google Street View