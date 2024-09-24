M-52 Concrete Patching Begins Monday, September 30th

September 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The start date has been moved out for a concrete patching project in the Owosso area.



MDOT is investing approximately $432,000 to perform concrete patching work on M-52 from Morrice Road to Delaney Road in Shiawassee County.



Work will include patching and shoulder maintenance. MDOT says the work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.



The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 30th. One lane of alternating traffic will remain open via temporary signals.



The estimated end date is Saturday, October 19th.